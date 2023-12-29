Eight-Man Tag Match Announced For AEW Worlds End

AEW has added an All-Star eight-man tag team match for this weekend’s Worlds End PPV. AEW announced on Thursday that the remanining unbooked Continental Classic Tournament competitors are set to compete as Brody King, Jay Lethal, Jay White & Rush will take on Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Mark Briscoe.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston were previously announced to compete in the finals of the Continental Classic, while Classic competitors Swerve Strickland and Andrade El Idolo are set to face Keith Lee and Miro, respectively.

AEW Worlds End takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV.