wrestling / News
Eight-Man Tag Match, Giovanni Vinci’s Return Set For WWE SmackDown
August 30, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced an eight-man tag team match and more for next week’s Smackdown. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which will be the final episode of the show on FOX:
* Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa vs. Street Profits & DIY
* Giovani Vinci returns
