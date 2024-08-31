wrestling / News

Eight-Man Tag Match, Giovanni Vinci’s Return Set For WWE SmackDown

August 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 6-28-24 Bloodline Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an eight-man tag team match and more for next week’s Smackdown. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which will be the final episode of the show on FOX:

* Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa vs. Street Profits & DIY
* Giovani Vinci returns

