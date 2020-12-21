wrestling / News

Eight-Man Tag Match Highlights From WWE TLC Pre-Show

December 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE TLC

An eight-man tag match kicked off the action for WWE TLC on the Kickoff Show, and highlights are online. Big E., Daniel Bryan, Otis, and Chad Gable defeated Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro in the opening match, with Big E. pinning Zayn to end the match.

You can see clips and pics from the match below. Our ongoing live coverage of TLC is here.

