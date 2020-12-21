wrestling / News
Eight-Man Tag Match Highlights From WWE TLC Pre-Show
An eight-man tag match kicked off the action for WWE TLC on the Kickoff Show, and highlights are online. Big E., Daniel Bryan, Otis, and Chad Gable defeated Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro in the opening match, with Big E. pinning Zayn to end the match.
You can see clips and pics from the match below. Our ongoing live coverage of TLC is here.
Is it time for ACTION on #WWETLC Kickoff? YES! YES! YES!
A huge #8ManTag streams your way right now LIVE on @WWENetwork ▶️ https://t.co/OZApDRovhU pic.twitter.com/Q16IK22SwC
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 20, 2020
Blue collar workin' men.#WWETLC @otiswwe @WWEGable pic.twitter.com/fOwUjRa92S
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 20, 2020
That feeling when the first match of the night is about to begin…#WWETLC @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/As7p5cEphL
— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2020
He is the #ICChampion, and he is swimming in 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#WWETLC @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/tbHFDkgE1L
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 20, 2020
𝒱𝐼𝒩𝒯𝒜𝒢𝐸 @WWEDanielBryan! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/T07XmAAGyY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 20, 2020
OH, IT'S TIME!
IT'S TIME!
IT'S OTIS TIME!#WWETLC @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/v8nam5Ns2H
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 20, 2020
The action has broken down and CHAOS has taken over this 8-Man Tag Team Match during the #WWETLC Kickoff Show! pic.twitter.com/vLJKmTpY1a
— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2020
Did @WWEBigE just PIN the #ICChampion @SamiZayn? YOU BET!
He earns the win for himself, @WWEDanielBryan, @otiswwe & @WWEGable in this #8ManTag match! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/sKOXXEtFhN
— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2020
