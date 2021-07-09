wrestling / News
Eight-Man Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
July 8, 2021
Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will feature an eight-man tag team match plus more. It was announced at the end of this week’s Impact that Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera will take on Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams & Chris Bey ahead of the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.
Three other matches were announced for next Thursday’s show as well, and you can check out the full card below:
* Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams & Chris Bey
* Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
* Havok vs. Tasha Steelz
* Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering
