Eight-Man Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will feature an eight-man tag team match plus more. It was announced at the end of this week’s Impact that Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera will take on Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams & Chris Bey ahead of the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.

Three other matches were announced for next Thursday’s show as well, and you can check out the full card below:

* Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams & Chris Bey

* Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Havok vs. Tasha Steelz

* Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering