wrestling / News

Eight-Man Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

July 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling AXS TV Logo

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will feature an eight-man tag team match plus more. It was announced at the end of this week’s Impact that Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera will take on Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams & Chris Bey ahead of the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.

Three other matches were announced for next Thursday’s show as well, and you can check out the full card below:

* Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams & Chris Bey
* Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
* Havok vs. Tasha Steelz
* Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading