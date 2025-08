Four matches are set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The following bouts were announced for next week’s show, which airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* Trick Williams, Moose, Oba Femi & Je’Von Evans vs. DarkState

* Lash Legend vs. Nia Jax

* Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice

* Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey