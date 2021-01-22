Eight-Man Tag Match With Mystery Partner Set For Next Week’s Impact

Impact Wrestling has set an eight-man tag team match with a mystery partner for next week’s episode. The company released a promo in which it was announced that Moose, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, and Chris Bey will face Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Tommy Dreamer. While there’s no direct word on who the latter team’s fourth man will be, the promo shows Scott D’Amore revealing an unseen fourth party to the three, which surprises and excites them.

The updated lineup for next week’s episode is:

* Moose, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, and Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Tommy Dreamer, & TBA

* Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake

* Matt Cardona & Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

* Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood

* The Fire N’ Flava Fest