wrestling / News
Eight Man Tag Match & More Set For This Weekend’s AEW Collision
February 28, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced an eight-man tag team match and more for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. The following matches were announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, HOOK, & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, & Brian Cage
* All-Star Scramble Qualifier: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin vs. Bryan Keith
* We’ll hear from Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo
