Eight Man Tag Match & More Set For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced an eight-man tag team match and more for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. The following matches were announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, HOOK, & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, & Brian Cage

* All-Star Scramble Qualifier: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin vs. Bryan Keith

* We’ll hear from Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo