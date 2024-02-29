wrestling / News

Eight Man Tag Match & More Set For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

February 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 3-2-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an eight-man tag team match and more for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. The following matches were announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, HOOK, & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, & Brian Cage
* All-Star Scramble Qualifier: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin vs. Bryan Keith
* We’ll hear from Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo

