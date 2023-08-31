wrestling / News

Eight Man Tag Match Set For AEW All Out

August 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out 8-Man Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an eight-man tag team match for All Out. It was announced on tonight’s show that Sunday’s PPV will feature the Young Bucks and FTR taming up against Juice Robinson, Jay White and The Gunns of Bullet Club Gold.

The match was made following the airing of a backstage video from AEW All In which saw FTR confront the Bucks before being interrupted by Bullet Club Gold.

All Out takes place on Sunday. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show ends.

