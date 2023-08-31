wrestling / News
Eight Man Tag Match Set For AEW All Out
AEW has announced an eight-man tag team match for All Out. It was announced on tonight’s show that Sunday’s PPV will feature the Young Bucks and FTR taming up against Juice Robinson, Jay White and The Gunns of Bullet Club Gold.
The match was made following the airing of a backstage video from AEW All In which saw FTR confront the Bucks before being interrupted by Bullet Club Gold.
All Out takes place on Sunday. We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show ends.
It's official!
This Sunday, LIVE on PPV!
FTR & The Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold at #AEWAllOut!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@youngbucks | @DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @JayWhiteNZ | @theaustingunn | @coltengunn | #JuiceRobinson pic.twitter.com/fVUFFl7kSi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Bianca Belair Reportedly Off TV For Now After Injury Angle on WWE Smackdown
- Logan Paul Doubles His Bet To Conor McGregor Regarding Fight With Dillon Danis
- Mark Henry Weighs In On CM Punk & Jack Perry Incident, Realities Of Backstage Politics
- Tony Khan Reportedly Letting AEW Roster Members Skip Dynamite For Bray Wyatt Services