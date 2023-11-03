wrestling / News
Eight-Man Tag Match Set For AEW Collision
An eight-man tag match is official for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Thursday that The Gates of Agony, Ricky Starks & Big Bill will team up to face FTR and two members of the newly-returned La Faccion Ingobernable. LFI returned on last week’s Collision to make the save for FTR from an attack by the House of Black, Bill and Starks.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:
* LFI and FTR vs. Gates of Agony, Big Bill & Ricky Starks
* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox
* Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer
* The Acclaimed’s AEW World Trios Championship 69 Day Celebration
