Eight-Man Tag Team Action Set For This Week’s AEW Dark
The lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark has been revealed, featuring SCU and Private Party teaming up against The Butcher, The Blade & The Lucha Brothers. The show includes:
* Alan ‘5’ Angels vs. Billy (w/ Austin Gunn)
* Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs. Jon Cruz & Jessy Sorensen
* The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. D3, Ryzin & Faboo Andre
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean & Frank Stone
* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Will Hobbs
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford)
* Private Party & SCU vs. The Butcher, The Blade & The Lucha Brothers
* Abadon vs. Red Velvet
* Ricky Starks vs. Lee Johnson
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Baron Black & Tony Donati
* The Hybrid 2 vs. The Initiative (w/ Leva Bates)
TOMORROW on AEW Dark we have ELEVEN stacked matches ready to go!
Watch Dark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/FXPTsA9cj0 pic.twitter.com/sO9IGOOkV2
— AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) August 17, 2020
