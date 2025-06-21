wrestling / News
Eight-Man Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision
All Elite Wrestling has announced an eight-man tag team match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia and Bandido will team up against FTR, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The episode airs live at 8 PM ET from the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia & Bandido vs. FTR, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher
* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford
* Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox
* Shane Taylor vs. Swerve Strickland
* “Timeless” Toni Storm to speak live
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
Kent, WA
8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + Max
TONIGHT!
All Star 8-Man Tag Team Match
TNT Champion @AdamColePro, @RoderickStrong, Daniel Garcia + ROH World Champion @BandidoWrestler
vs
FTR @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR + ProtoShita @KyleFletcherPro @takesoup
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/DwxYxUE82m
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 21, 2025
