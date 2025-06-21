Eight-Man Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced an eight-man tag team match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia and Bandido will team up against FTR, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The episode airs live at 8 PM ET from the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia & Bandido vs. FTR, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford

* Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox

* Shane Taylor vs. Swerve Strickland

* “Timeless” Toni Storm to speak live