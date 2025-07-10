wrestling / News

Eight-Man Tag Team Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

July 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 7-10-25 Image Credit: AEW

An eight-man match is official for this week’s special Thursday episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced after Dynamite that SpeedJet will team with The Outrunners to take on FTR and The Patriarchy on this week’s show, which takes place tomorrow due to All In: Texas going down on Saturday.

The match is the first announced for the show, which will air live on TNT.

