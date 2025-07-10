wrestling / News
Eight-Man Tag Team Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision
An eight-man match is official for this week’s special Thursday episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced after Dynamite that SpeedJet will team with The Outrunners to take on FTR and The Patriarchy on this week’s show, which takes place tomorrow due to All In: Texas going down on Saturday.
The match is the first announced for the show, which will air live on TNT.
