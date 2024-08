The first match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. It was announced on Dynamite that Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and FTR will take on The Beast Mortos and Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett of the Undisputed Kingdom in eight-man tag team action on Sunday’s show.

Collision airs at an earlier time this week at 5 PM ET.