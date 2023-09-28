Eight Man Tag Team Match Added To AEW Collision

AEW has announced a big eight-man tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and FTR will battle Ricky Starks, Big Bill, & Aussie Open on Saturday’s show. Zack Sabre Jr., who will face Danielson at AEW WrestleDream, will be on hand to do commentary for the match.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TNT, is:

* Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and FTR vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, & Aussie Open

* The Kingdom vs. Best Friends

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson