Eight-Man Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

An eight-man tag team match has been added to next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s show that Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy & Bandido will team up to face Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society next week. The match comes after Strong made his debut on this week’s show to save Cole and the others from a JAS attack.

The updated card for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy & Bandido vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

* MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin & Jack Perry