Eight Man Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-9-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an eight-man tag team match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday night’s show, it was announced that The Acclaimed and FTR will team up against Swerve In Our Glory and The Gunns.

The match is the only one announced thus far for the show, which airs next Wednsday on TBS.

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

