Eight Man Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced an eight-man tag team match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday night’s show, it was announced that The Acclaimed and FTR will team up against Swerve In Our Glory and The Gunns.
The match is the only one announced thus far for the show, which airs next Wednsday on TBS.
An 8-man tag team match is in the making.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! @RickRoss @swerveconfident @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/V4JIKZArCV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022
