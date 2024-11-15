wrestling / News

Eight-Man Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-15-24 8-Man Image Credit: AEW

An All-Star eight-man tag team match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, and Mark Davis take on Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, and Lance Archer of the Don Callis Family on Wednesday’s show.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Wednesday night live on TBS, is:

* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer
* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

