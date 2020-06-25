Eight-Man Tag Team Match Set For AEW Fyter Fest

AEW has announced an eight-man tag team match for AEW Fyter Fest following events on tonight’s Dynamite. The company announced on the episode that FTR will team with the Young Bucks against The Butcher & The Blade, plus the Lucha Brothers.

The match was announced after the Blade challenged FTR to the match, which they immediately accepted. Fenix came out along with Pentagon Jr., making his return for the first time since he was stuck in Mexico due to COVID-19. The Young Bucks came out to make the save.

Fyter Fest takes place on July 1st and July 8th in place of those weeks’ episodes of Dynamite.