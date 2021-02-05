Eight-Man Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced an eight-man tag team match for next week’s episode on AXS TV with the Triple Threat Revolver participants in action. It will be Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Blake Christian and Daivari vs. Trey Miguel, Suicide, Josh Alexander and Willie Mack. All eight will be fighting each other at No Surrender on February 13. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Cousin Jake gives his answer to Violent by Design

* Contract signing with Tommy Dreamer and Rich Swann

* Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Blake Christian and Daivari vs. Trey Miguel, Suicide, Josh Alexander and Willie Mack

* Kiera Hogan vs. Nevaeh

* ODB vs. Kimber Lee

* Impact Tag Team Championship: The Good Brothers (c) vs. Chris Sabin & James Storm