Eight-Man Tournament Set to Crown #1 Contender For AEW World Championship

AEW will hold a tournament to crown the next #1 contender to the AEW World Championship. The company announced tonight that an eight-man tournament will kick off soon, with the finals taking place at AEW Full Gear on November 7th to determine the top contender to the title.

The first competitors were announced tonight in Jungle Boy, Rey Fenix, Kenny Omega. The remainder of the competitors will be announced later.

Our live coverage of tonight’s show is here.