wrestling / News
Eight-Man Tournament Set to Crown #1 Contender For AEW World Championship
AEW will hold a tournament to crown the next #1 contender to the AEW World Championship. The company announced tonight that an eight-man tournament will kick off soon, with the finals taking place at AEW Full Gear on November 7th to determine the top contender to the title.
The first competitors were announced tonight in Jungle Boy, Rey Fenix, Kenny Omega. The remainder of the competitors will be announced later.
Our live coverage of tonight’s show is here.
BREAKING NEWS
It's a huge 8-man tournament, single-elimination, the finals will be at Full Gear where the winner will receive a shot at the #AEW World Championship.
1️⃣ @boy_myth_legend
2️⃣ @ReyFenixMx
3️⃣ @KennyOmegamanX
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/orPFc4N9hv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler Weighs In on WWE Classifying Talent as Independent Contractors, Says He Sees Both Sides of the Issue
- Zelina Vega Weighs In On Her TNA Experience, Recalls Sting & Kurt Angle Going to Bat For Her
- Eric Bischoff On Why He’s Impressed With WWE ThunderDome, Kevin Dunn’s Involvement, Whether WWE Should Consider Outdoor Venue
- Joey Ryan Files Two Lawsuits Against Separate #SpeakingOut Accusers