Eight Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced that there will be a total of eight matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They have revealed four of the matches, which include:

* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Skye Blue

* Emi Sakura vs. Queen Aminata

* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford (w/ The Bunny)

* The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum