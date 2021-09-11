wrestling / News
Eight Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
September 11, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that there will be a total of eight matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. They have revealed four of the matches, which include:
* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Skye Blue
* Emi Sakura vs. Queen Aminata
* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford (w/ The Bunny)
* The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum
