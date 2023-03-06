Eight Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. It includes the following matches:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Brooke Havok

* Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. J-Rod & Sandra Moone

* Lance Archer vs. Jack Banning

* Evil Uno vs. Lee Johnson

* Skye Blue vs. Leila Grey

* Brian Cage vs. Rob McKnight

* Juice Robinson vs. Titus Alexander