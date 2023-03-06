wrestling / News

Eight Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

March 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. It includes the following matches:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Brooke Havok
* Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. J-Rod & Sandra Moone
* Lance Archer vs. Jack Banning
* Evil Uno vs. Lee Johnson
* Skye Blue vs. Leila Grey
* Brian Cage vs. Rob McKnight
* Juice Robinson vs. Titus Alexander

