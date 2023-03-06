wrestling / News
Eight Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. It includes the following matches:
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Brooke Havok
* Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. J-Rod & Sandra Moone
* Lance Archer vs. Jack Banning
* Evil Uno vs. Lee Johnson
* Skye Blue vs. Leila Grey
* Brian Cage vs. Rob McKnight
* Juice Robinson vs. Titus Alexander
Watch #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9 to see @EvilUno v @bigshottylee, @Miss_LeilaGrey v @skyebyee, @briancagegmsi, and #JuiceRobinson in action, plus much more! pic.twitter.com/ETkJuGZ8s1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Don't miss #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9, featuring @realcolekarter v @facdaniels, plus #ROH Women's Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG, the team of @NylaRoseBeast & @MarinaShafir, #MurderhawkMonster @lancehoyt in action, and more! pic.twitter.com/QBETXQtJvk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023