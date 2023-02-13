Eight Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs on Youtube.

* Brian Cage vs. Jastin Taylor

* Josh Woods vs. Man Scout

* Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Vertvixen

* Best Friends vs. Aydan Colt & Frank Stone

* Jade Cargill & Leila Grey vs. Dulce Tormenta & DD Doom

* The Dark Order vs. El Dragon, El Combarde & Vary Morales

* Big Bill vs. Gino