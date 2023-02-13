wrestling / News

Eight Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

February 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs on Youtube.

* Brian Cage vs. Jastin Taylor
* Josh Woods vs. Man Scout
* Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Vertvixen
* Best Friends vs. Aydan Colt & Frank Stone
* Jade Cargill & Leila Grey vs. Dulce Tormenta & DD Doom
* The Dark Order vs. El Dragon, El Combarde & Vary Morales
* Big Bill vs. Gino

