Eight Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced an eight-match lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following matches on Monday for the episode, which airs Tuesday evening on YouTube:

* Chuck Taylor vs. Dan Barry

* Diamante vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Griff Garrison vs. Marko Stunt

* Abadon vs. Ashley Vox

* Brian Cage vs. Chandler Hopkins

* The Bunny vs. Reka Tehaka

* Stu Grayson vs. Serpentico

* Colt Cabana vs. Kit Sackett

* Brian Pillman Jr vs. Bear Bronson