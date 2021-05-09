wrestling / News
Eight Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark
It was noted earlier today that a match between Willow Nightingale and Diamante was added to this week’s episode of AEW Dark. Seven more matches have been revealed. The full lineup includes:
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante
* Varsity Blonds vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan
* Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)
* Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy
* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) (w/ Anthony Ogogo) vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin & Rick Recon
* Bear Bronson vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)
* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins
FELLAS GRAB YOUR LADIES, LADIES GRAB YOUR WEAVES!
This is not a dream, so don’t go adjusting the brightness on your screen.
This Tuesday ya baby moms favorite tag team is goin A L L E L I T E 🕺🏾🎉🤪#AEWDark#AEW pic.twitter.com/PKjMNv57Is
— Waves & Curls (@WavesandCurlstt) May 8, 2021
BRONSON VS @MrGMSI_BCage 🔥
THIS TUESDAY on #AEWDark
Lets fight. pic.twitter.com/v4uR55LKsI
— Bear Bronson (@bearbronsonBC) May 8, 2021
#TheFactory on #AEWDark this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/JxEAoDzZZb
— Aaron Solow (@aaronsolow) May 8, 2021
Tuesday we play again at @allelitewrestling !! This time we play with @boy_myth_legend! One at a time I'm gonna turn #AEWDark into the House of Casaus! This is gonna be fun!!
Shall we dive again? What are you wanting to see on Tuesday night? pic.twitter.com/kQwanT1DPu
— Martin Casaus (@martincasaus) May 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Collision 2021) 05.07.2021 Review
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon’s Storyline With Shawn Michaels & God, Reason Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan Didn’t Happen
- Jim Ross On Pushing For Steve Austin In WCW, Why He Didn’t Like WCW’s Portrayal Of Johnny B. Badd Character
- Details On AEW Dark Wrestlers That Took Part In Recent WWE Tryouts Including Alex Gracia And More