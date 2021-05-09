Eight Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

It was noted earlier today that a match between Willow Nightingale and Diamante was added to this week’s episode of AEW Dark. Seven more matches have been revealed. The full lineup includes:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

* Varsity Blonds vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan

* Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)

* Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy

* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) (w/ Anthony Ogogo) vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin & Rick Recon

* Bear Bronson vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)

* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins

FELLAS GRAB YOUR LADIES, LADIES GRAB YOUR WEAVES! This is not a dream, so don’t go adjusting the brightness on your screen. This Tuesday ya baby moms favorite tag team is goin A L L E L I T E 🕺🏾🎉🤪#AEWDark#AEW pic.twitter.com/PKjMNv57Is — Waves & Curls (@WavesandCurlstt) May 8, 2021