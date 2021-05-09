wrestling / News

Eight Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

May 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark

It was noted earlier today that a match between Willow Nightingale and Diamante was added to this week’s episode of AEW Dark. Seven more matches have been revealed. The full lineup includes:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante
* Varsity Blonds vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan
* Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)
* Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy
* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) (w/ Anthony Ogogo) vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin & Rick Recon
* Bear Bronson vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)
* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins

