Eight Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra

* Athena vs. Zeda Zhang

* The Dark Order vs. Ari Daivari, Nick Ruiz, & Zack Clayton

* Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood

* Preston Vance & Rush vs. Diego Valens & Misterioso

* The Firm (Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy) & Brandon Cutler vs. Chaos Project & The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)

* Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

* The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Butcher And The Blade vs. Top Flight