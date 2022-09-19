Eight Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation – Mascara Dorada Makes AEW Debut

All Elite Wresting has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which includes the debut of Mascara Dorada. Dorada previously competed as Gran Metalik in WWE before being released in November. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico

* Private Party vs. Aggro & Danger Kid

* Skye Blue vs. Clara Carreras

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Liam Davis & Mike Anthony

* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Boujii, Rick Recon & Omar

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl

* Nyla Rose vs. B3CCA