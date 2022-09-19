wrestling / News

Eight Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation – Mascara Dorada Makes AEW Debut

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wresting has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which includes the debut of Mascara Dorada. Dorada previously competed as Gran Metalik in WWE before being released in November. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico
* Private Party vs. Aggro & Danger Kid
* Skye Blue vs. Clara Carreras
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Liam Davis & Mike Anthony
* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Boujii, Rick Recon & Omar
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl
* Nyla Rose vs. B3CCA

