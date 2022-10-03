Eight Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. It includes the following matches:

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. Primal Fear

* Lance Archer vs. Cheeseburger

* Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams

* Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Gia Scott & LSG

* The Lucha Brothers vs. Dante Martin & Tony Deppen

* Abadon vs. Abby Jane

* Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue

* The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto & Cole Karter) vs. Best Friends, Rocky Romero & Danhausen