Eight Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

November 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the following card for the show, which airs tomorrow night starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. The Acclaimed
* Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Moriarty
* Valentina Rossi vs. Emi Sakura
* Wardlow vs. Rolando Perez
* 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Gabriel Hodder, Adrien Soriano, & Matthew Omen
* Brick Aldridge vs. Matt Hardy
* Notorious Mimi vs. Kiera Hogan
* Anthony Greene vs. Jameson Ryan

