wrestling / News
Eight Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
AEW has announced eight matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following matches for Tuesday’s show, which streams on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Shawn Dean
* Dante Martin vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels
* Preston “10” Vance & John Silver vs. Kal Herro & Isaiah Moore
* Thunder Rosa vs. Heather Reckless
* Orange Cassidy, Chuckie T, Wheeler YUTA vs. Matt Hardy & TH2
* Lucha Bros vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Kris Statlander vs. Selene Grey
* Varsity Blonds vs. Ren Jones & Brayden Lee
