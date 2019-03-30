wrestling / News
Eight-Women Tag Team Match Announced For Raw
– Another match has been announced for this week’s Raw, the final episode before WrestleMania 35. WWE announced on Saturday that Beth Phoenix and Natalya will team with Sasha Banks and Bayley against Nia Jax, Tamina And The IIconics on the show. The four teams are set to do battle at WrestleMania for Banks and Bayleys’ WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
Also set for the show are Batista promoting his match with Triple H at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar’s return, Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle and The Riott Squad vs. Champion Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
