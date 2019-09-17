wrestling / News

The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of Andre the Giant Due out in April 2020

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ECW Press is set to release the upcoming biography on the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant next year. The new, upcoming book, The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of Andre the Giant is due to arrive on April 28, 2020.

Bertrand Hébert and Pat Laprade wrote the book. It is now available to pre-order at the above link. Here’s an official synopsis on the Andre the Giant biography:

A definitive and exhaustive biography

Is there a way to find truth in the stuff of legend? You may think you know André the Giant — but who was André Roussimoff? This comprehensive biography addresses the burning questions, outrageous stories, and common misconceptions about his height, his weight, his drawing power as a superstar, and his seemingly unparalleled capacity for food and alcohol. But more importantly, The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of André the Giant transports readers beyond the smoke and mirrors of professional wrestling into the life of a real man.

Born in France, André worked on his family’s farm until he was 18, when he moved to Paris to pursue professional wrestling. A truly extraordinary figure, André went on to become an international icon and world traveler, all while battling acromegaly. While his disorder is what made him a giant and a household name, it’s also what caused his untimely death at 46.

With exhaustive research, exclusive interviews with family and friends, and an exploration of André’s amazing in-ring career and the indelible mark he left on pop culture, Laprade and Hébert have crafted the most complete portrait of a modern-day mythical being.

