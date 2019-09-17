The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of Andre the Giant Due out in April 2020

– ECW Press is set to release the upcoming biography on the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant next year. The new, upcoming book, The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of Andre the Giant is due to arrive on April 28, 2020.

Bertrand Hébert and Pat Laprade wrote the book. It is now available to pre-order at the above link. Here’s an official synopsis on the Andre the Giant biography: