EJ Nduka Announced for MLW Battle Riot IV

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka is the latest participant for the 40-wrestler Battle Riot. MLW Battle Riot IV is scheduled for June 23 at Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. Here’s the full announcement:

EJ Nduka enters the Battle Riot

See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced World Tag Team Champion “The Judge” EJ Nduka as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Grab your tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

Shattering the record for Battle Riot eliminations last year, the Judge is one of the Vegas odds-on favorites to be the last man standing this year in the Riot.

Undefeated in singles competition and 1/2 of the World Tag Team Championship team known as Hustle & Power, EJ Nduka is a frontrunner for MLW rookie of the year.

With size and explosive power, “The Judge” looks to improve on his first outing in last year’s Riot by winning the 40-wrestler extravaganza as he makes his NYC debut June 23.

A favorite to go all the way, will EJ have a target on his back… and will it stop him for conquering 39 other participants?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom!.

Battle Riot Participants:

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.