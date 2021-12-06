EJ Nduka On Potential Dream Matches With Ricochet & Omos, Learning From Savio Vega In MLW

In a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, EJ Nduka discussed potential dream matches with Ricochet and Omos, learning from Savio Vega in MLW, and much more. Here’s what Nduka had to say (via Fightful):

EJ Nduka on potential dream matches with Ricochet and Omos: “That’s a great question. I really, really want to get in the ring with King Ricochet, I feel like we can make some magic. I feel like Ricochet and I can make some magic. Also, I want to work with big Omos. Omos, I think that’d be a great clash of the titans.”

On learning from Savio Vega in MLW: “Incredible, incredible mind. Savio has an incredible, incredible mind. I mean, a lot of people don’t know this, but he produces a lot of the matches in MLW, so we bounce ideas off of him, and it’s never ‘No,’ it’s always, you know, ‘How can we make this better? How can we do this?’ So you know, just to have that in your corner is phenomenal. I’m used to things being sometimes overproduced like, ‘We want you to do this, do that, do this.’ But then in MLW, you’ve got a picture — you’ve got a blank canvas and it’s like, okay, how do we want to paint this picture? How do we want to illustrate this? What story do we want to tell? So you know, we’re able to do that and that’s what makes it so much fun.”

“He’s been with me since day one since I’ve been at MLW, producing the matches, but I did not know that he was going to be in the match, honestly, till that day, the guest wrestler that was in our match, I did not know Savio was our guest, literally till maybe two hours before the show. He’s been incredible. I mean, just to have him, growing up watching Savio on TV, and then I’m like, standing right next to him. You know, he’s just being tremendous.”