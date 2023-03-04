EJ Nduka Reportedly Has Interest From Several Companies

EJ Nduka is a hot free agent since he finished up with MLW, and several companies are reportedly interested in him. Nduka finished with MLW back in January, and he was reportedly offered a contract from AEW after working an AEW Dark taping last month.

According to Fightful Select, Nduka is “evaluating his options” currently and has had some contact with WWE, though it is unclear as to the extent of that contact. James Kimball’s release from WWE has caused them to adjust how they reach out to talent, as he was said to be helpful in handling that.

There is said to be heavy interest in Nduka from Mexico and Japan, and one Mexican company has reportedly offering him a contract.