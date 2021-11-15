EJ Nduka What He’s Learned From D-Von Dudley, Training With AEW and Former WWE Talent

EJ Nduka is constantly working on his wrestling skills, and he discussed training with D-Von Dudley in a new interview. The MLW roster member spoke with Fightful and you can check out some highlights below:

On his continued training: “I train pretty much every day. I’m with D-Von right now, one of the biggest people I looked up to when I was young. Especially at ECW. ‘Lo and behold, I’m wrestling in Philly in the old ECW arena every day. So even before my first match, I chopped it up with D-Von and he told me, ‘That Philly crowd is a tough crowd, but once you win them over, they love you for life.’ When I went in that Philly crowd, I got chills my first match. Because backstage there’s twenty-one other people before me, and you’re listening to the crowd. I’m like, ‘Damn. Are they gonna know who I am? Are they gonna make any noise? What is it gonna be like?’ As soon as I stepped out there, I took a deep breath and I heard the pop. I got chills. It was that energy because that’s the first match back after COVID for MLW. So that energy was electrifying. I was like, ‘Oh, hell yeah.’ So what you saw me do right there was authentic. From my ten toes down in the ground I was feeling it.”

On working with D-Von: “I talked to D-Von about it and he’s been great about it. I’ve just learned so much from him. Everybody knows the PC is basically the Harvard of wrestling, but D-Von’s academy is amazing. I’ve learned the little stuff. The in-between stuff. The character stuff. The development. How to tell the story. How to engage the audience. I’ve been learning how to call on the fly and that’s something I’ve really, really been focusing on. He’s just been helping me with that. He’s not gonna just blow smoke up your ass. I love him because he’s as advertised. He’ll tell you when you’re wrong and when you’re right. So after each match, I don’t have thin skin, so I’ll go up to him after a showcase and go, ‘Hey, is there anything I need to work on? Is there anything you suggest?’ He’ll tell you what you need to work on and also what you did well at. I think one of the worst things to do is to parade this industry not being able to be coached or being able to get better. You don’t want to be stagnant because the only thing that’s constant in this world is change and you’ve gotta be able to adapt. So being at D-Von’s school has been amazing. The people there are amazing. I’m training with other NXT guys that have been released, other AEW guys. So it’s been tremendous.”