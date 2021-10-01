EJ Nduka On Bobby Fish Joining MLW, Possibly Working With Other Companies

MLW has yet to open the Forbidden Door, but if they do EJ Nduka is all for walking through it. Nduka spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about the company signing Bobby Fish, his plans in the company and more. You can see some highlights below:

On Bobby Fish joining MLW: “MLW’s doing a good job at getting some of these free agents that are in the pool. Bobby Fish fits right in with what’s going on here. The fighting style, the mixing the MMA and his wrestling, it’ll be interesting to watch. I’m gonna be watching his match. Undisputed moved as a unit, so we always saw them as one. It’s a brotherhood. Fish did get hurt, so that might have derailed a lot of the plans that they had for him. From my eyes, I always saw Undisputed as a unit, and they move well as one.”

On MLW’s various factions: “The Judge is a lone mercenary. I am here to avenge. I’m not wanting to revenge, but I do avenge. I don’t mind standing toe-to-toe with someone who sees eye-to-eye and sees the way that I see things, and helping out here and there. But for the most part, The Judge is a man alone.”

On if he’s interested in going through the Forbidden Door should it open for MLW: “Without a doubt, if that door opens, I’m walking through full speed. Any opportunity that presents itself, if it’s something that is ‘the forbidden door’, why not? It’s only going to help everybody. At this point, I don’t see the benefit of being extremely exclusive because it just gets more eyes on the matches, more eyes on each promotion, and it gives more opportunities.”