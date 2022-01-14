EJ Nduka Open Challenge Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder

MLW has announced that EJ Nduka will make his hometown debut for the company at MLW Blood & Thunder, which will take place on January 21 at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Nduka will be featured in an “open contract challenge” on the show.

Here’s a full release from MLW on Nduka’s challenge:

EJ Nduka open contract challenge in Dallas

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that Dallas’ own EJ Nduka will make his hometown debut in an open contract challenge Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The undefeated EJ Nduka is coming home to Dallas where he promises justice will be applied when he steps into the ring for an open contract challenge.

“The Judge” has dominated the competition, including eliminating almost half of the participants in the 40 man Battle Riot last July, crushing CONTRA in War Chamber and defeating all comers.

The problem: the competition doesn’t want to set foot in the ring against the former defensive end for Sam Houston University.

So, EJ is taking matters into his own hands. He’s signed an open contract and is challenging anyone to bring their best against him. All they have to do is sign the dotted line.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Who will have the intestinal fortitude to test their prowess against EJ Nduka? Find out on January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!