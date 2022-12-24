EJ Nduka Recalls Getting Praise From Triple H During His Time At WWE Performance Center

EJ Nduka spent a couple of years in WWE’s developmental system, and he recently recalled getting some high praise from Triple H. The MLW star spoke with Fightful for an interview and talked about his time at the WWE Performance Center, which lasted from 2019 until he was released in May of 2021. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On being praised by Triple H: “I had a very strong influence with Dwayne [The Rock]. Even when I was at the PC [WWE Performance Center], Hunter said to me one day, I was shooting a commercial, it was a pilot for FOX, we were in Tampa, and everyone was up there; Stephanie (McMahon), Hunter [Triple H], Vince (McMahon), I’m in the ring, we’re sharing stories and talking about what we’re going to do for the commercial. I’m chopping it up with H and he said, ‘You remind me a lot of DJ [Dwayne Johnson].’ I’m having the conversation and I’m just enamored being able to talk to H because just to be able to talk to Hunter is big. Midway through the conversation, it clicked with me, ‘He said DJ, he’s talking about Dwayne.’ He goes, ‘The moniker he has, the hardest worker in the room, I always hear that when your name gets brought up. I have no doubt that you’re one of the hardest workers in the group.'”

On his reaction to the praise: “That kind of made me feel good because you don’t get a lot of acknowledgment, especially when you’re a recruit. You’re kind of like a shadow. You’re there to get better. At that time, you’re almost like a liability because you’re not really bringing money into the company. To be able to hear that, that really boosted my mentality as far as what I can do in this business. That was the conversation that made me realize, ‘I can really do something here.’ For someone like that, to say that to me, I can do something.”