EJ Nduka Reflects On His MLW Debut, Compares MLW and WWE’s Locker Room Environments

EJ Nduka made his MLW debut at Battle Riot III, and he discussed the experience and more in a new interview. Nduka spoke with Wrestling Inc, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his MLW debut at Battle Riot III: “It was my jubilee. It was amazing. For the last two years, I had been working. I’ve been the first one at the PC, the last one to leave. I had been working on myself, working on my character, working on everything to be a star, and I got an opportunity to showcase that in MLW. My very first match on TV, it was amazing. The guys are awesome. I learned a lot. I was able to put what my strengths are, which is my power, my speed and agility on to a match and then show my character who I am, The Equalizer.”

On who he most enjoyed working with in the match: “Alex Cane is a star. Davey Richards, he’s awesome. Even chopping it up with them backstage, King Mo had a lot of nuggets. He’s been with MLW for a minute now, and he kind of just gave me some of the things to expect, and everybody just had positive things to say about MLW. There was no negativity. There was no complaints, nothing like that. It was just a just a family atmosphere, and everybody came to show up.”

On how MLW’s locker room compares to WWE’s: “I’ve been in the RAW and SmackDown locker rooms a handful of times, but I’ve been in the NXT locker room. For the most part, the NXT locker room was dope. When I was there, [Damian] Priest, [Adam] Cole and some of those guys were the locker room leaders, and they’re approachable. They’re cool guys. So it’s not that much of a difference as far as the locker room.

“As far as the production and how things are produced, you have a lot more autonomy and creativity in MLW. You have a lot of things that you can do. You can bounce ideas off other people. You don’t have to worry about being told no. Maybe it’s not yes, but there’s another avenue, maybe, we can get it a different way. It’s never like, ‘No, that’s not a good idea.’”