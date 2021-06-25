EJ Nduka Explains Why He Signed With MLW, Is Ready to ‘Shock the World’

EJ Nduka is the latest signing for MLW, and he discussed his decision to sign on in a new interview. As reported yesterday, the former NXT talent was announced as joining the MLW roster. Nduka spoke with Sports Illustrated about the move, and you can check out some highlights below:

On signing with MLW: “This is a promotion that believes in me almost as much as I believe in myself, and that’s a recipe to make some magic. I plan on shocking the world in MLW.”

On why he decided to go with MLW as opposed to other companies: “I’m grateful for the promotions that considered me, but I’m betting on myself in MLW. MLW was the right fit for me because they were the most transparent and authentic. They saw untapped potential, and they want to give me an opportunity to show what I can do. I want to use all my resources, work with the best and learn from the best. WWE is a machine that will keep going, with or without me. Here in MLW, I can go learn and grow, and I can become ‘The Guy.’ ”

On what to expect from him in MLW: “It’s going to be unpredictable and it’s going to be different, and I am going to be one of the most entertaining people in the entire industry. I plan on being one of the GOATs when this is all said and done, and the next step for that to happen for me is here in MLW. I’m carrying the rock and getting an opportunity, and I am going to take advantage.”