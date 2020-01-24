El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr Added To NJPW Lion’s Break Project 3

NJPW has announced that El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr have been added to Lion’s Break Project 3. The event will be part of WrestleCon in Tampa, Florida on April 3. Other names announced include Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin.

The announcement reads:

It brings us great pleasure to announce that Zack Sabre Junior and El Desperado have both been added to the lineup for Lion’s Break Project 3, which will be taking place in Tampa Florida on Thursday April 2 as part of WrestleCon.

ZSJ started 2020 strong with a win over SANADA in the Tokyo Dome to retain his British Heavyweight Championship. Should he retain against Will Ospreay on February 2 in Sapporo, the possibility of him bringing the gold to Tampa is very real. Either way, Florida will see the next evolution of British and Japanese professional wrestling at Lion’s Break.

Another man who could be coming to Tampa a champion in El Desperado. On February 9 in Osaka, he and Yoshinobu Kanemaru challenge Roppongi 3K for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. At Lion’s Break Project 2 in Anaheim last December, he was victorious in both singles and, with Yoshinobu Kanemaru, tag team environments. Whatever the situation in Tampa, Suzuki-Gun will make a huge impact.