El Desperado Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19
Earlier this month, several NJPW talents were pulled from shows after testing positive for COVID-19. Although NJPW didn’t reveal which talents tested positive, both Kazuchika Okada and Taichi confirmed they caught the virus. In a post on Twitter, El Desperado confirmed that he also tested positive for COVID-19.
The translated tweets read: “Serious story. I also had a corona and lived an isolated life. My main symptom is 39 ℃ Fever in my teens, unbelievable back pain, incredible levels of malaise, the most dizziness I’ve ever had, a marked decline in cardiopulmonary function, a terrible cough, and a strange taste of drinks (I have food Was normal). Gastrointestinal upset, General muscle pain, Joint pain.
If you’re sick, I’ll just say “Oh!” Positive in the PCR test that was put in the deepest in the past. From there, I became an isolated life, but the basic thing of “eating rice and sleeping well” became impossible. I’m hungry but I have no appetite. I sleep, but I wake up with fever or back pain. There were days like sleeping and waking up. I wanted to know my body when I got sick, and when I tried doing push-ups, my elbows and shoulders were sore that I couldn’t keep my posture and I couldn’t get up. I go to the bathroom many times a day, but my stomach isn’t feeling well.
Stretching and abdominal muscles to get rid of back pain. I was the only one who was lacquer and the medicine worked for about 5 hours and I slept with it. Well I don’t want to be like that again. If you haven’t done so yet, you shouldn’t experience it. Since the Internet searches for what you want to see, you can basically see “articles that are convenient for you”. If you look up “Corona is a lie” and “Vaccine is not good”, I think that kind of thing will come out. Oh dear. I myself got messed up by the corona. Thank you to the staff and nurses in Tokyo. Taichi seems to have been playing PS5, but I’ve been on YouTube all the time.”
まじめなはなし
俺もコロナかかって隔離生活を送ってた
俺の主な症状は
・39℃代の発熱
・寝ていられないほどの腰痛
・信じられないレベルの倦怠感
・今までで一番の目眩
・著しい心肺機能の低下
・すんごい咳
・飲み物の味が変に感じる(俺は食べ物は普通だった)
・消化器系不調
・全身筋肉痛関節痛
— El Desperado (@ElDesperado5) May 26, 2021
