wrestling / News

El Desperado Set To Appear At NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania USA 2024

May 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
El Desperado NJPW X CMLL Fantasticamania USA 2024 Image Credit: CMLL

El Desperado has been added to NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania USA 2024. NJPW announced on Friday that Desperado will be part of the crossover show with CMLL, which takes place on July 13th in San Jose, California.

The match is Desperado’s first in the US since he was part of NJPW x IMPACT Multiverse United II in August of last year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania: Lucha Libre USA, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading