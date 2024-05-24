wrestling / News
El Desperado Set To Appear At NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania USA 2024
May 24, 2024 | Posted by
El Desperado has been added to NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania USA 2024. NJPW announced on Friday that Desperado will be part of the crossover show with CMLL, which takes place on July 13th in San Jose, California.
The match is Desperado’s first in the US since he was part of NJPW x IMPACT Multiverse United II in August of last year.
July 13!
EL DESPERADO is part of Fantasticamania 2024: Lucha Libre USA in San Jose!
TICKETS: https://t.co/x1tx4IbKsb#njcmll pic.twitter.com/jfFPWo5jYx
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 24, 2024