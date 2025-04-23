wrestling / News
El Grande Americano Advances On Latest Episode of WWE Speed
April 23, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with El Grande Americano advancing in a tournament to determine the next top contender. He defeated Erik. Americano will now move onto to face Alex Shelley. The winner of that meets champion Dragon Lee for the Speed Championship.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Semifinals? Will it be @Erik_WWE or @Americano_WWE? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6YImmqC0OY
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2025