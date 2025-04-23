wrestling / News

El Grande Americano Advances On Latest Episode of WWE Speed

April 23, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with El Grande Americano advancing in a tournament to determine the next top contender. He defeated Erik. Americano will now move onto to face Alex Shelley. The winner of that meets champion Dragon Lee for the Speed Championship.

