El Grande Americano & Creed Brothers Pick Up Win Over lWo On WWE Raw

El Grande Americano & Creed Brothers defeated Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro by virtue of a loaded mask headbutt on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s episode saw the American Made trio get a victory over the lWo when Americano put a piece of steel in his mask and hit a top rope diving headbutt onto Dragon Lee to get the win.

Americano has yet to be defeated since he debuted.