El Grande Americano & Creed Brothers Pick Up Win Over lWo On WWE Raw
April 7, 2025 | Posted by
El Grande Americano & Creed Brothers defeated Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro by virtue of a loaded mask headbutt on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s episode saw the American Made trio get a victory over the lWo when Americano put a piece of steel in his mask and hit a top rope diving headbutt onto Dragon Lee to get the win.
Americano has yet to be defeated since he debuted.
that was INSANE 😲 pic.twitter.com/4YSmPXPjb3
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025
EL GRANDE AMERICANO picks up the win for his team!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KL2SqBnua8
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025
