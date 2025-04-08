wrestling / News

El Grande Americano & Creed Brothers Pick Up Win Over lWo On WWE Raw

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

El Grande Americano & Creed Brothers defeated Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro by virtue of a loaded mask headbutt on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s episode saw the American Made trio get a victory over the lWo when Americano put a piece of steel in his mask and hit a top rope diving headbutt onto Dragon Lee to get the win.

Americano has yet to be defeated since he debuted.

