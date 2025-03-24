wrestling / News
El Grande Americano Defeats Dragon Lee After Taking Lee’s Mask Off On WWE Raw
El Grande Americano made his “singles debut” on this week’s WWE Raw, getting a win over Dragon Lee after some nefarious tactics. The American Made luchador — who is DEFINITELY not Chad Gable — picked up a win over Lee on Monday’s show.
Americano picked up the win after he ripped Lee’s mask off and then used the distraction to lock in an ankle lock, forcing Lee to submit.
🗣️ EL GRANDE AMERICANO for #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/YRvmhrIRJF
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2025
It's full steam ahead for El Grande Americano, who just grounded Dragon Lee in one tall order of a match!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qrACcXbICu
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2025
El Grande Americano just UNMASKED Dragon Lee!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mClinMAbxX
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2025
EL GRANDE AMERICANO
1-0 pic.twitter.com/xxxeDKry6B
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler For Intercontinental Title Match at WWE Wrestlemania 41
- Willie Mack Says 2 Cold Scorpio Once Accidentally Hit Him In The Face With His Penis
- Goldberg Says Triple H Asked Him About Retirement Match, Says He Was ‘Honored’
- Bully Ray Comments on Spiked Bat Spot With Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite