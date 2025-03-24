wrestling / News

El Grande Americano Defeats Dragon Lee After Taking Lee’s Mask Off On WWE Raw

March 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
El Grande Americano Chad Gable WWE Raw 3-24-25 Image Credit: WWE

El Grande Americano made his “singles debut” on this week’s WWE Raw, getting a win over Dragon Lee after some nefarious tactics. The American Made luchador — who is DEFINITELY not Chad Gable — picked up a win over Lee on Monday’s show.

Americano picked up the win after he ripped Lee’s mask off and then used the distraction to lock in an ankle lock, forcing Lee to submit.

