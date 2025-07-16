El Grande Americano Gets An Opponent For July 25th AAA Show, Will Face Octagon Jr

It was reported last night that WWE’s El Grande Americano will be at AAA’s upcoming event on July 25, as announced by President Marisela Peña. Now we know who the mysterious luchador will face. The promotion announced that Americano will square off against Octagon Jr. at the event. The show happens at Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium and will be a TV taping.

Octagón Jr. será el encargado de recibir a EL GRANDE AMERICANO en CIUDAD DE MÉXICO. 🇲🇽 25 de julio, Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera. Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/mw7gEVgwSa pic.twitter.com/wKzQMjGi1U — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 16, 2025