El Grande Americano Set For July 25th AAA Show

El Grande Americano is heading to AAA for their July 25th event. AAA President Marisela Peña announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the WWE star will be in action at the show, which takes place at Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium and will be a TV taping.

Pena wrote:

“THE GREAT AMERICAN arrives at @luchalibreaaa for the TV-recorded event of the #AlianzasAAA tour in Mexico City. July 25, Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium. Tickets available at @boletomovil”

Americano last competed on last week’s episode of Raw where he defeated Dragon Lee.