El Grande Americano & Mystery Man Cost LWO Their Tag Title Match on WWE Raw

The LWO lost their World Tag Team Championship match courtesy of El Grande Americano and a mystery man on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro battle Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the latter team’s championships.

The match came to a conclusion when Americano came down and jumped up on the apron. Dragon Lee came out and pulled him down, brawling with him when a man in a mask appeared at ringside and tripped Del Toro. Balor was able to hit the Coup de Grace to pick up the win and retain their titles.

It was noted on social media that the person may be Pete Dunne, who last wrestled in May. That is not confirmed at this time.

Balor and McDonagh’s title reign now stands at 29 days, having won the titles from The New Day on the June 30th episode of Raw.